Online applications for the 2021 academic year are opening in Gauteng

The department of education is urging parents to apply for the 2021 academic year. This is for parents that need admission for grade 1 and/or grade 8.

The online applications are taking place between 25 June and 25 July 2020. According to the department, it is essential for parents to apply in order to sure a place for a child. These are only for children in public schools.

There are also decentralised walk-in centres for those that would need to use that application route.

#GDE2021OnlineAdmissions |Parents seeking admission to a Public School, Grade 1 and/or Grade 8 for the 2021 school year must apply ????‍????????online 08h00 on 25 June till 25 July 2020 https://t.co/VFPjyAga53

SECURE YOUR CHILD’S PLACE. Inquiries 0800 000 789 Walk-In-Centres????@Lesufi pic.twitter.com/nT9qLepfyX — Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) (@educationgp) June 22, 2020

