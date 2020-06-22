Our Kids 22.6.2020 03:00 pm

Online applications for the 2021 academic year are opening in Gauteng

Parents seeking to secure school for 2021 will be able to do so soon.

The department of education is urging parents to apply for the 2021 academic year. This is for parents that need admission for grade 1 and/or grade 8.

The online applications are taking place between 25 June and 25 July 2020. According to the department, it is essential for parents to apply in order to sure a place for a child. These are only for children in public schools.

There are also decentralised walk-in centres for those that would need to use that application route.

