What to make for breakfast this Father’s Day

Who doesn’t love breakfast-in-bed? Get the kids to help you make one of these yummy meals for Dad on Sunday!

Smashed avo with charred sweetcorn and Mexican flavours on sourdough toast

You can even add bacon to this recipe if it’s one of Dad’s favourite breakfast foods.

Click here for the recipe.

Stuffed bacon and cheese French toast

This is a firm favourite of the Living and Loving dads.

*Makes 3 French toast sandwiches

Ingredients

6 slices of bread

3 eggs

A little milk

Salt and pepper

250g diced bacon

Grated cheese

Onion marmalade (we like the one from Woolworths)

Method

Beat the eggs, milk and salt and pepper together.

Fry the bacon bits.

Dip one side of each slice of bread in the egg mixture.

Spread the dry side of each slice of bread with onion marmalade.

Scoop some bacon bits on three of the bread slices and add grated cheese.

Close the sandwich with the other slice of bread (egg-dipped side upwards).

Fry the sandwiches in a frying pan with some oil until golden brown on both sides.

Serve with fresh juice or coffee.

Breakfast pitas

They’re quick and easy to make and you can add all Dad’s favourite ingredients.

Click here for the recipe.

Crumpets with crispy marmalade bacon

Surprise Dad with this scrumptious recipe. You’ll never make crumpets any other way again!

Click here for the recipe.

Portabella omelette

If Dad likes eating healthy, he’ll love this portabella mushroom omelette.

Click here for the recipe.

