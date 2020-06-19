My fellow South Africans…. meet the kids that call me dad

Two days ago SA President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the latest with regards to the coronavirus. In his address, he made reference to him also being a father.

As he spoke against the high rates of GB incidents that the country is dealing with Ramaphosa shared how, “As a man, as a husband and as a father, I am appalled at what is no less than a war being waged against the women and children of our country.”

The president is married to medical doctor Dr Tshepo Motsepe-Ramaphosa, and they have four children named Tumelo, Andile, Kiki and Mashudu. He also has a daughter named Tulisa (not shown below) that he had with his late first wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisana.

Here’s are the children that call Cyril Ramaphosa both president and dad:

Andile

Andile is the firstborn and is a businessman who owns a company called Blue Crane Capital and his wife Bridget Birungi is from Uganda and is the daughter of a former Ugandan Prime Minister.

Tumelo

Tumelo is based in San Francisco and is the CEO of StudEx Wildlife, a cryptocurrency that facilitates a conservation investment platform. StudEX is registered in California with operations in South Africa, Dubai and Rwanda.

Mashudu

Keneilwe (Kiki)

Daughters Keneilwe and Mashudu are not in the spotlight at all but according to a report on IOL, they are students at UCT and attended high school at Roedean College in Parktown, Johannesburg.

