Former Northcliff High learner calls out schools alleged racism

Northcliff High School (NHS) is at the centre of an alleged racism scandal again after a letter by an ex-learner was sent to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi titled ‘Racism in Model C schools’.

The letter, which was shared online by the MEC, gave details of what allegedly racism taking place at the school and among the learners.

The letter read in part: ‘The school’s head boy posted a video stating that racism should not be a concern as we are in a global pandemic, there are more important things to worry about.’ A day before this the allegations were shard on social media, two learners of the school were allegedly caught using derogatory terms and slurs to describe people of colour on social media. These posts have now been deleted but the ex-learner believes this doesn’t mean the public and school should now move on from these alleged incidents.

The learner wrote, ‘In light of the global campaign of #blacklivesmatter and our country’s painful history, it is of utmost importance that racial issues be highlighted and addressed regardless of issues of the day.’ The learner also believes that there won’t be any meaningful consequences for the alleged racist Northcliff High learners. ‘What steps will the school take towards a zero-tolerance policy against racism [and not just on paper] Real change?’ The learner claimed that his mother had written to the Gauteng Department of Education on numerous occasions to address racism at the school during his time at Northcliff High School.

Lesufi was warned by the ex-learner that his silence on the issue will strengthen the systematic racism found in model C schools. He claimed, ‘Unfortunately, nothing was done then, and the vicious cycle of racism continues to be perpetuated at the school.’ In 2016 learners at Pretoria High School for Girls held a protest at the school to voice anger against the schools rules which forced the girls to chemically straighten their hair and not have afros that were deemed untidy.

In 2019 an image was taken at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke showing four black children separated from the rest of the classes white children. The teacher that took the photo was immediately suspended after being accused of being racist.

The ex-learner continued, ‘I appeal to you to show leadership and change the system for the people of colour to enter NHS in the future. Let’s change the narrative. Let their story be different to mine and many others.’

Northcliff High School stated that the matter was under investigation but could not comment on it. They advised that the Gauteng Department of Education would release all statements on the allegations and investigations taking place. The department has been contacted and they had not responded at the time of publishing.

