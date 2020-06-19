Thapelo Mokoena pens heartbreaking tribute to his late father

In the week we celebrate Father’s Day, celeb dad Thapelo Mokoena has lost his dad, Mike Mokoena, who was battling cancer. The actor’s dad was also the chairman of the popular soccer club Free State Stars.

Thapelo took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute and reaction to losing his dad saying: “Rest In Peace Dad… I’ve been dreading this day coming for a long time now.”

Mokoena’s father passed away on the same day that his son was celebrating his birthday after succumbing to cancer.

With a black picture, Thapelo shared what he is most grateful for.

