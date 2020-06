The minute a baby is born, the woman’s mom instinct kicks in. Even though they have never been mothers before, they just know what to do and when to do it.

Have you ever heard of dad instinct?

This video shows us exactly what that is. These dads prevented potentially broken bones, head injuries and smashed cakes. They also do it with so much ease.

Watch the full video below:

Funny Dad Saves Check out these dads that are here to save the day! ???????????? Posted by America's Funniest Home Videos on Friday, 17 January 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.