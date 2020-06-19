TV Host Kayise Ngqula says moms should give themselves more credit

Our Perfect Wedding host and MC Kayise Ngqula recently answered our mom questions and shared with us how her first-time mom parenting journey has been.

Being a mom is… fulfilling. It is by far the most challenging role, yet absolutely rewarding.

The last time I cried was when my child… wiped my tears away when I told him I missed his daddy.

My advice to other moms would be… Direction is always better speed. Carry on doing your best, it will all eventually work out.

My favourite part about being a mom is… Having him look at me like I’m the only person that matters. It warms my heart to feel that loved.

The biggest challenge is… Not being able to do it all at once. Sometimes the joy comes in accepting all the help you can get.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I’ve been out late and he goes to bed without seeing me, when he goes to bed at night, or when he wakes up in the morning.

My success as a parent is measured by… how happy and healthy my child is. If fundamentally his spirit is at peace so am I.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… I tell him I love him more than once each day and that he will be something great one day.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… Allowing emotions to come as they are. If he feels like crying, then he should. The same goes for happiness, nothing should stand in the way of his happiness.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… not always perfect, but I have a great support system that allows for me to be both a great mom and a career woman.

I hate when other moms…. When they do not give themselves credit for all the good they do. Also they should make sure to stay true to themselves about challenges they encounter along the way, it wouldn’t make them any less of a good mother. Children are drawn to the best version of mothers so it’s good to always stay true.

