What advance level 3 means for you and your kids

As the president addressed us on Wednesday, he alerted the nation that South Africa will be moving to advanced level 3.

This level will see the further reopening of different sectors. So what new changes will affect parents and children?

Restaurants will be open for sit-down meals

Restaurants have been opened for a few weeks for pick-up and delivery, but now, the family can go out for a family meal. So, this means the kids don’t have to be confined in the house and can go out for a meal now and again. They will still be required to wear masks as this has become our new normal.

Personal care services will be reopened

A sigh of relief was felt when the president announced that hair salons and beauty service providers will be reopening. The kids can now go cut their hair, and moms can go get their nails done.

Cinemas and theatres will be reopening

Still abiding by strict limitation rules, families can go to the theatre and go watch a movie or two. Parents have run out of indoor entertainment ideas. This brings some much-needed relief for parents. And kids will be happy to have an opportunity to move from home, school, and back home again.

Kids playing non-contact sports can do so

Not all kids enjoyed indoor yoga or running. The tennis, golf, and cricket enthusiasts can start training again. Their training facilities will be restricted, but access will be given for training purposes. This also means that parents can get a much-needed break and go play golf or tennis with their friends.

Dates have not yet been confirmed of when these sectors will reopen, but we are certain parents and children are waiting in anticipation.

