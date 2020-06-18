Easy tomato soup for toddlers

This comforting tomato soup can be made in less than 20 minutes and enjoyed by both you and your toddler. Don’t forget to make the cheesy bread dippers – sure to be the most fun part of the meal for your toddler!

This meal is suitable for toddlers 12 months+. Makes four small and two adult servings.

What you’ll need

Ingredients for soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tin diced tomatoes

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth / vegetable stock

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Pepper to taste (optional)

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

Ingredients for cheesy bread dippers

4 slices of whole wheat bread

1 tablespoon butter or olive oil

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoons Italian spice mix

How to make it:

In a medium pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until tender, roughly 4 minutes.

Add in the tomatoes, broth, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, you can make the cheesy bread dippers. Heat the oven to a broil and line a baking sheet with tin foil. Butter or oil one side of the bread and place it (butter side up) on the baking sheet. Broil until golden brown. Remove from oven, carefully flip the bread over and sprinkle the non-cooked side with cheese and Italian spice mix. Place back under the broiler and heat until cheese is golden brown. Let cool and then cut into 2-inch strips.

When soup is done, add in the yogurt and using a blender or hand immersion blender, blend the soup until smooth and creamy. Let cool slightly and then serve the soup with the cheesy bread dippers.

