A guide for ensuring your toddler is getting al the good nutrients they need

Knowing what your little explorer should be having in their diet, from good nutrients to the perfect portion size can be confusing.

Good nutrients

As your baby grows into a toddler, it’s a time of rapid change and development. Everything is a big new adventure which can make things tricky when it comes to food and mealtimes. Organix (a brand dedicated to making tasty and nutritious organic baby and toddler food) has put together a guide to find out what nutrients your toddler needs…

Vitamin D : Needed for healthy bones. Under 5s will need to take a supplement as what they need can’t be found in food alone.

: Needed for healthy bones. Under 5s will need to take a supplement as what they need can’t be found in food alone. Vitamin A : Helps keep little one’s immune system tip top along with their vision. Find it in liver, sweet potato and leafy greens.

: Helps keep little one’s immune system tip top along with their vision. Find it in liver, sweet potato and leafy greens. Zinc : Great for healing scratches and grazes and an energy boost. Lots of dairy foods, meat, fish and eggs contain it.

: Great for healing scratches and grazes and an energy boost. Lots of dairy foods, meat, fish and eggs contain it. Vitamin C : Helps with growth and repair of skin and other tissues. Oranges, mango, cauliflower, broccoli and berries all contain it.

: Helps with growth and repair of skin and other tissues. Oranges, mango, cauliflower, broccoli and berries all contain it. Iron: Essential for making healthy blood cells & carrying oxygen. It’s in red meat, fish, poultry, eggs & beans, lentils & dried fruits.

Portion sizes

There is no ‘ideal’ portion size for toddlers, they should be eating a balanced and healthy diet along with these portions of the four main food groups a day.

5-a-day fruit and veggies : Offer at each meal & as some snacks. Go for a rainbow of colours!

: Offer at each meal & as some snacks. Go for a rainbow of colours! 2-a-day protein foods : Meat, fish, eggs, crushed nuts, nut butters & pulses.

: Meat, fish, eggs, crushed nuts, nut butters & pulses. 5-a-day starchy foods : Such as bread, rice, potatoes, pasta and cereals.

: Such as bread, rice, potatoes, pasta and cereals. 3-a-day dairy foods: Milk, cheese & yogurt (or calcium enriched plant-based alternatives).

