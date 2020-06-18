Being a parent 18.6.2020 03:00 pm

The guidelines for children wearing masks

What exactly is best practice when it comes to the wearing of facemasks for children?

As South Africa’s economy opens up and different places like restaurants, cinemas, and beauty salons start operating again, we will all go to these public spaces, including school, in the context of a new normal involving mask-wearing and social distancing. So as we wear masks, many parents are dealing with questions around what is best practice when it comes to our children wearing masks.

This is what is recommended when it comes to children and wearing of masks:

  • According to the CDC recommendation, masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2.
  • Choose the right mask size for your child. “Pleated face coverings with elastic are likely to work best for kids.  Try to find the right size for your child’s face and be sure to adjust it for a secure fit,” says The American Academy of Paediatrics.
  • Also, consider face shields for children with respiratory issues. Dr. Jennifer Shu, a certified paediatrician, and spokeswoman for the American Academy of Paediatrics says: “Face shields could be a good alternative for children with respiratory ailments like asthma or cystic fibrosis.”

