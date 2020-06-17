DJ Fresh struggled with homeschooling just like all parents

In an interview with The Citizen’s Thami Kwazi, DJ Fresh shared that homeschooling was a bit bumpy when the lockdown began.

“It was wobbly in the beginning, but I think we are much better now,” DJ Fresh shares. He thinks that parents should have been given some kind of crash course when all parents started homeschooling.

Like all things, homeschooling needed some time, and now, DJ Fresh is enjoying the quality the time he gets to spend with his children.

*This article was first posted in the lifestyle section of The Citizen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.