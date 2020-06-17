Being a parent 17.6.2020 05:15 pm

DJ Fresh struggled with homeschooling just like all parents

Parenty staff writer
DJ Fresh struggled with homeschooling just like all parents

DJ Fresh had to figure out homeschooling like all parents when the lockdown started.

In an interview with The Citizen’s Thami Kwazi, DJ Fresh shared that homeschooling was a bit bumpy when the lockdown began.

“It was wobbly in the beginning, but I think we are much better now,” DJ Fresh shares. He thinks that parents should have been given some kind of crash course when all parents started homeschooling.

Like all things, homeschooling needed some time, and now, DJ Fresh is enjoying the quality the time he gets to spend with his children.

