Being a parent 17.6.2020

WATCH: A day in the life of parents with 11 children

Parent staff writer
It’s not easy with a big family like this, but it’s all worth it.’

Chris and Christopher Sanders have been married for 14 years and they have 11 children.

Their eldest is 22-years-old and their youngest is 11 years old.

The Sanders have five biological children, and the rest are adopted, and are al siblings. This video shares how the Sanders go about their day which they describe as “organised chaos”.

“We are busy from the moment we wake up, until we go to bed,” Christopher shares.

Watch the full video below:

