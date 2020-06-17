Easy Father’s Day DIY treats

Don’t know what to get Dad for Father’s Day this year? He’ll love these special DIY treats that will surely make him feel special.

You will need:

Label template

Scissors

Glue stick

Bottles (cleaned with labels removed)

Fillings like jelly beans or nuts

Popcorn container

Clear plastic packet

String

Method:

Print template here. Cut out, label and glue onto the bottle.

Fill with nuts or jelly beans and screw the lid on tightly.

For the popcorn label, cut out and punch a hole in the corner.

Make or buy popcorn, fill the packet and close tightly with the string. Place inside the popcorn cup and thread on the label.

