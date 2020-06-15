WATCH: Mom can’t contain her joy as her daughter gets scholarship to law school

Mom was on a call when her daughter handed her a letter. Her reaction when she realised its an acceptance to law school will make you smile.

Not only is it an acceptance letter into the school, but its also a letter confirming an annual scholarship of $40,000. Mom jumps for joy as she reads the rest of the letter.

With over 17 million views on Twitter, this video speaks a thousand words, capturing the feelings of achievement that parents feel when their children do well.

If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship ???? pic.twitter.com/KDo4c19WYl — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

