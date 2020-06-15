Shona Ferguson wishes his “miracle baby’ a happy birthday

To celebrate his daughter’s 18th birthday, Shona Ferguson shared an Instagram post sharing why Alicia ‘The Kid’ Ferguson is a miracle baby.

“Doctors told me I could never have children of my own,” Ferguson explained. He also added a disclaimer that this is a true story.

For him, this was a testimony that God knew what he needed and gave it to him.

The Kid’s mom, Connie Ferguson, replied to the status and said: “We serve a God of MIRACLES!”

Connie also shared a celebratory status as well to Ali and said: “You have so much to offer the world, and I can’t wait to see God’s plan for your life unfold!”

Ali’s 18th birthday was three days before Connie’s 50th birthday on 10 June.

Happy belated birthday to them.

