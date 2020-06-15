Shona Ferguson wishes his “miracle baby’ a happy birthday
Parenty staff writer
He was told he could never have kids, and now he celebrates his daughter’s 18th birthday.
To celebrate his daughter’s 18th birthday, Shona Ferguson shared an Instagram post sharing why Alicia ‘The Kid’ Ferguson is a miracle baby.
“Doctors told me I could never have children of my own,” Ferguson explained. He also added a disclaimer that this is a true story.
For him, this was a testimony that God knew what he needed and gave it to him.
The Kid’s mom, Connie Ferguson, replied to the status and said: “We serve a God of MIRACLES!”
Connie also shared a celebratory status as well to Ali and said: “You have so much to offer the world, and I can’t wait to see God’s plan for your life unfold!”
Ali’s 18th birthday was three days before Connie’s 50th birthday on 10 June.
“18! Is that you?”???????????????? . OMG how time flies! I’m lost for words! I’m just so so grateful!???????? To have been blessed with a kindred soul! Meant to be born on my birthday the 10th, @ferguson_films and I decided we wanted you to have your own special day, and welcomed you on June 7 2002. Perfect you were, and oh so precious! We have watched you grow, and marveled at your milestones! Special you are, with talents only God can give! Such a musical genius, with rhythm so innate I often wonder if you are even real! I love you my baby girl, and couldn’t be more proud of the responsible, loving, caring and super talented young lady you have become! You have so much to offer the world, and I can’t wait see God’s plan for your life unfold! Our miracle child, I bless God for you, and thank Him and you for choosing me!???????? I love you my Twinny Alicia Angel Ferguson, and wish you a very happy birthday and many more to come!????????????????????. . #aliturns18 #miraclebaby #queensareborninjune???? #musicalgenius #thekid #shofede ❤️????????
Happy belated birthday to them.
