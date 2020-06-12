SA schools in distress due to racism and Covid-19

It’s been just over two weeks since schools in South Africa reopened after the almost three months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a shaky start schools reopened on June 1 and June 8 consecutively. Since then a lot has happened to leave a sense of disarray in the education sector.

In the two weeks, since reopening various schools have been left reeling after having reported confirmed Covid-19 infections:

An ENCA report shared how school governing bodies in Chatsworth are calling for a shut down of 12 Durban schools as they have confirmed reported Covid-19 cases.

Also in Clarewood KZN secondary school the school closed due to two educators who tested positive for Covid-19.

In Gauteng, EWN reports that 56 schools have already closed due to an undisclosed number of teachers, pupils and supporting staff who have all tested positive for Covid-19

In the Eastern Cape New24 reports that 29 schools there have closed and that 48 more have suspected Covid-19 cases.

In the Western Cape, the count according to IOL of schools closed due to coronavirus sits at 15 with some even claiming to ENCA that they have been gagged from sharing the news of their discovered Covid-19 cases.

While the schools and country were dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak the country also saw an outbreak of another kind- racism at school on the heels of the Black lives matter protests that started in the United States. This is what we know so far:

Durban Girls College was hit with claims that they tried to control how students from the schools talked about the Black lives matter protests on social media. According to the SABC the school allegedly sent out an internal an internal email regarding social media messaging around the death of American, George Floyd urging students to use good judgment in their social media posts around the matter. Celeb mom Nandi Mngoma who ent to the school shared in the media how she in fact had heard the k-word for the first time in her life while at the school.

The Black lives matter protests also spurred on students from other schools to expose racism thrive experiences at various former model c schools in SA.

Some of the schools mentioned according to News 24 include Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge in Gauteng, Wynberg Girls’ High, Bishops Diocesan College, Herschel Girls’ School all in the Western Cape and Clarendon High School for Girls in the Eastern Cape.

