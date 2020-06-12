Over 1,500 pupils test positive for Covid-19 since schools reopened in the Western Cape

The Western Cape has reported large numbers of education staff and pupils testing positive for the coronavirus since back-to-school commenced.

According to Eye Witness News, more than 98 teachers and 1, 500 pupils have been infected with Covid-19 since schools reopened on 1 and 8 June 2020.

Subsequently, 20 schools have been closed, confirmed Western Cape Premier Alan Winde in a media briefing yesterday.

Winde said the reopening of schools was a good idea as children get infected less, and do not transmit the virus as much as adults.

Mignon Mcculloch, a medical doctor at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, was quoted saying: “Children seem to be less affected and transmit less than adults do when it comes to the coronavirus. So, looking at the available evidence at the moment, we are seeing that there are huge advantages in getting children back to school.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.