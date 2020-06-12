Teyana Taylor pens emotional affirming note to her daughter

Celeb mom and singer Teyana Taylor has penned an emotional tribute to her daughter in light of the Black Lives Matter movement that started in the US after the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white policeman.

In the note, Taylor celebrates her daughter’s uniqueness and black skin saying: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5. The innocence of your disposition proclaims the truthful characteristics of the world. Your curiosity breeds knowledge for you are young but not naive. You WILL TAKE A STAND. You will forever be woke. You will forever be protected. The tones of your mahogany skin and the texture of your curly crown are the essence of nobility, strength, love, fearlessness and POWER.”

The post got the admiration of thousands of people, even celeb moms like Gabrielle Union, Erykah Badu and our very own Bontle Moloi and Gail Mabalane.

