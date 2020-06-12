Online learning scholarships now open for grades 8-12

GoodLuck, GoodLuckCares & global, online private high school, Valenture Institute have joined forces to find a deserving young South African learner and change-maker to afford them with a fully-sponsored, online high school scholarship with a curriculum based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

After hearing the call for community support and upliftment across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, SA’s top live electronic act GoodLuck have raised over R500K in donation support and food items for the public – feeding up to 5000 people per day! Through this outreach it was vividly apparent that there was a need for change across the board, and so GoodLuckCares was born.

‘We’re incredibly excited to be able to work with the Valenture Institute and search for a deserving change-maker across South Africa as part of our GoodLuckCares initiative – To change a young learners life by giving them the opportunity to have a solid, forward-thinking education is something we’ve always dreamed of and we now have the right partner to do this with!’, says Juliet Harding of GoodLuck.

The initiative has grown from strength to strength and through the band’s weekly #LuckDown Live Stream show, inspiring positivity and hope during these uncertain times, caught the attention of global, private online high school Valenture Institute from an interview on the stream with Founder & CEO, Rob Paddock. It was clear to Rob that GoodLuck’s community involvement and vision was aligned with that of the Institute in terms of encouraging a purpose-driven and impactful way of life.

Valenture’s mission is to evolve what it means to “go” to school by transforming physical limitations into digital opportunities. They do this by providing learners worldwide with a fully supported, global online high school experience, steeped in academic excellence and rooted in sustainable practices influenced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which encourages the holistic development of every learner towards their purposeful and impactful future.

They believe in providing more than just a quality online education – they’re dedicated to building and empowering a purpose-driven, global student body and equipping them to make the best of both their individual and collective futures.

‘We’re proud to be partnering with GoodLuck & GoodLuckCares to help make a sustainable impact and deliver future-fit education to a deserving young South African’, says Bradley Elliott, Valenture Institute CIMO.

It is with this shared passion that GoodLuck, GoodLuckCares & the Valenture Institute have joined forces to find a deserving young learner and change-maker across South Africa, to afford them with a fully-sponsored, online high school scholarship valued at R430K. The GoodLuckCares Valenture Institute Scholarship is now live and accepting nominations from the parents, learners & the public for consideration.

Nominations will be accepted on email address admissions@valentureinstitute.com with subject line: ‘GoodLuckCares Valenture Institute Scholarship’ and must include learner’s name, surname and short motivational letter to why this young learner (Grade 8-12) is deserving of the opportunity.

