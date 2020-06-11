Being a parent 11.6.2020 03:00 pm

The names of every black child that died in the hands of the police in the USA

The names of every black child that died in the hands of the police in the USA

Babynames.com has published a list of names that are popular for racial injustice in America.

Babynames.com is famous for advising parents on baby names and meanings.

To show solidarity with black people living in America and the Black Lives Matter protests, they posted the names of over 50 people that lost their lives due to police brutality.

Amongst these is Tamir Rice, Tony Robinson, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Joseph Mann and many others. Babynames.com titled this list “Each one of these names was somebody’s baby”. The youngest boy to die in the hands of the police was Tamir Rice. He was shot by police in 2014 for playing with a toy gun.

The brutal murder of George Floyd on video has sparked worldwide protests, and individuals and organisations are showing their solidarity to their plea and hardships.

