WATCH: Celeb dad TT Mbha gifts five-year-old daughter with apartment for her birthday

The celeb dad posted a video on his social media where he wishes his daughter Tumi a happy birthday and then gifts her with a key to an apartment.

In the video TT, who came into the public space as a result of his friendship with another celeb dad, Somizi Mhlongo, said to his daughter: “I bought you something very nice. So you now own an apartment. But I’m going to get you a tenant that’s gonna stay there and they going to pay you rent.

“I’m going to save all that rent and when you turn 21, you can move in there. In 16 years, you can go move in there because I want you out of here. Girls with title deeds.”

This is not the first time the celeb dad has bought a property for a child as TT revealed that he had also gifted his older daughter TJ with an apartment when she turned five.

