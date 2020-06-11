Jamie Foxx shares the ‘heartbreaking’ experience of protesting next to his kids

“Having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking,” shared Jamie Foxx on an Instagram update.

Foxx joined a Black Lives Matter protest with his 11-year-old daughter Annalise and his nieces and nephews. They held up boards written “America is mad at black people for saying black lives matter” and “This world has turned into GTA”.

It broke his heart that they had to be there with him, but he also deems it necessary that these protests need to take place so that these kids don’t have to live in America the way they have been.

