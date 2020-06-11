Being a parent 11.6.2020 02:00 pm

Jamie Foxx shares the ‘heartbreaking’ experience of protesting next to his kids

Karabo Mokoena
Jamie Foxx shares the ‘heartbreaking’ experience of protesting next to his kids

Instagram

As Black Lives Matter protests grow across the US and the world, Jamie Foxx notes the importance of protesting alongside his children.

“Having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking,” shared Jamie Foxx on an Instagram update.

Foxx joined a Black Lives Matter protest with his 11-year-old daughter Annalise and his nieces and nephews. They held up boards written “America is mad at black people for saying black lives matter” and “This world has turned into GTA”.

It broke his heart that they had to be there with him, but he also deems it necessary that these protests need to take place so that these kids don’t have to live in America the way they have been.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Black lives matter, but some apparently more than others 10.6.2020
Three heart-stopping episodes on police violence to watch again on Netflix 9.6.2020
Collins Khosa: ‘He knew how to make us laugh,’ says family as they fight for justice 9.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 