WATCH: Zola Nombona shows off her bundle of joy

Congratulations are in order as celeb mom and actress Zola Nombona who has given birth.
The actress posted a beautiful video of her holding her baby with the caption: “Mommy and her Cub ♥️???? I’m so in love it’s ridiculous.”
Her friends and followers responded with loads of congratulatory comments for the glowing new mom. Rapper Boity Thulo said: “eeez mommy!!!! You look incredible!! Congratulations!!!” while US actress Tichina Arnold shared some parenting advice saying: “There’s no better love. Savour every moment. Congrats… and welcome to the world of no SLEEP. Lol. May Gods bountiful blessings be upon you and your seed.”
