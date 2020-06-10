Baby 10.6.2020 02:00 pm

WATCH: Zola Nombona shows off her bundle of joy

It’s a baby celebration!

Congratulations are in order as celeb mom and actress Zola Nombona who has given birth.

The actress posted a beautiful video of her holding her baby with the caption: “Mommy and her Cub ♥️???? I’m so in love it’s ridiculous.”

Her friends and followers responded with loads of congratulatory comments for the glowing new mom. Rapper Boity Thulo said: “eeez mommy!!!! You look incredible!! Congratulations!!!” while US actress Tichina Arnold shared some parenting advice saying: “There’s no better love. Savour every moment. Congrats… and welcome to the world of no SLEEP. Lol. May Gods bountiful blessings be upon you and your seed.”

