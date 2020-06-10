WATCH: Bontle Moloi and Priddy Ugly share pregnancy and birthing footage for the first time

The young couple recently shared their birthing journey as part of sharing their new song Lerato (love). As Bontle sang, footage played in the background, from getting their prenatal scans to their hospital experience.

Bontle had a c-section birth, and in the video, we briefly see their daughter Afrika’s birth, and their first breastfeeding experience. They were both in the presence of Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s sisters and both their mothers and father.

One can clearly see the joy in the room.

