Should pregnant learners be forced to learn from home due to Covid-19?

After months of being locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, South African schools officially reopened on 8 June. But as other Grade 12’s and 7’s returned to school as per the departments of education phased in approaching of reopening, a 22-year-old and eight months pregnant mom and grade 12 pupil at Mokoto High School in GaRabogale village was turned away and told to come back after giving birth.

In an interview with Sowetan the pupil shared that, “the principal told me that I should return home and only come back when I have delivered. He said he will talk to my mother about my condition.”

The schools stated that it deems her to be in the high risk categories of learners who should continue to learn from home. The department of education supports the school’s stance.

“The learner should fill in a health questionnaire. There should be arrangements made with the school to support the learner the same way we will be supporting learners unable to return to school due to confirmed existence of comorbidities,” explained the Department of education spokeswoman Tidimalo Chuene.

