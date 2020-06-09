DJ Zinhle calls Twitter to order as they cyber bully her 4-year old daughter Kairo

The music-maker and businesswoman took to Twitter to issue a stern warning to tweeps not to attack her child she shares with rapper AKA.

It all started on Monday when AKA shared (another) boastful tweet with his followers which read; “Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write”.

For the most part, tweeps brushed it off as AKA, well being AKA. But things took a nasty turn when a handful of tweeps mocked the little girl, in an attempt to get her famous dad’s attention.

Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write. https://t.co/Qs9pGB5C8Y — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

But instead of clapping back at the criticism, AKA seemed to egg his haters on, asking them to bring “the real ugly stuff” when it came to insulting his family.

Like come on guys. Please, I need the REAL ugly stuff. Not these play play insults. Not even a coloured this or coloured that nyana something? Smh … I’m a disappointed fan. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

Tbh I think people have been pretty mild today. I’m quite disappointed… where’s the really mean ugly stuff? You guys can do better. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

The back and forth saw little Kairo (and her dog Kleo Forbes) trend for all the wrong reasons.

One tweep had enough and tagged Zinhle in on the circus, tweeting; “Tell you baby daddy to stop including your kid on social media battles.Why are you scared of calling him to order? You cant be fine if your kid is trending for wrong reasons”.

While I’m still angry, let me say this, stop saying “poor Zinhle this, poor Zinhle that” STOP IT! Stop making me look weak.. I am not poor. I am not helpless. I am just fine. Stop trying to make your point by making me look weak. STOP IT! — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

Mama Bear was ready to pounce as cyber bullies continued to attack her daughter.

She tweeted; “How low can you be to think it’s okay to attack a 4 year old child? It is not okay.. I don’t care who did what, leave my child alone.

“I don’t care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old… I don’t care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attacked……How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child?”.

A livid Zinhle went into full lioness mode launching a series of angry tweets at tweeps who had nasty and incredibly cruel things to say about her child

She tweeted; “How low can you be to think it’s okay to attack a 4 year old child? It is not okay.. I don’t care who did what, leave my child alone.

“I don’t care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old… I don’t care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attacked……How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child?”.

How low can you be to think it’s okay to attack a 4 year old child? It is not okay.. I don’t care who did what, leave my child alone. — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

I don’t care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old… I don’t care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attracked. If Kairo does something to you, then come drag her. How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child? https://t.co/L12lwfPxex — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

My child is OFF LIMITS! — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

The sad thing about these bullies is that they’ll say anything to justify their actions. One more time, I don’t care who did what, unless Kairo came directly to you and said something, leave her alone. SHE IS 4 YEARS OLD! Deal with whoever offended you and leave my child alone — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

Zinhle then responded to a flurry of tweets asking her why she had yet to check her baby daddy for spurring on the whole incident.

She responded; “Now. People keep telling me I must talk to the father of my child. You’re missing the point…Nothing anyone does can ever justify abuse”.

Imagine. And I must ignore. You guys go too far yaz.. https://t.co/K2PEIhE6FK — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020

But the abuse continued and one nasty tweep struck a low blow claiming Kairo looked like rapper DA L.E.S – AKA’s celebrity bestie – insinuating Zinhle had an affair during her relationship.

Imagine. And I must ignore. You guys go too far yaz.. https://t.co/K2PEIhE6FK — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020 Zinhle ended off her tweets by calling on the public to ‘stop normalising bullying’. Do NOT normalize BULLYING! STOP IT! — #Miracles #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 8, 2020 AKA on the other hand found humour in the fact that his whole family was trending.

The Dad, the Mom, the Kid and the DOG alll trended. Let that sink in. — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 8, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.