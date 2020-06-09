Being a parent 9.6.2020 10:30 am

DJ Zinhle calls Twitter to order as they cyber bully her 4-year old daughter Kairo

As Twitter came for Kairo, her mom DJ Zinhle clapped back and came to her defence

The music-maker and businesswoman took to Twitter to issue a stern warning to tweeps not to attack her child she shares with rapper AKA.

It all started on Monday when AKA shared (another) boastful tweet with his followers which read; “Kairo is 10x richer than you and she can neither read nor write”.

For the most part, tweeps brushed it off as AKA, well being AKA. But things took a nasty turn when a handful of tweeps mocked the little girl, in an attempt to get her famous dad’s attention.

But instead of clapping back at the criticism, AKA seemed to egg his haters on, asking them to bring “the real ugly stuff” when it came to insulting his family.

The back and forth saw little Kairo (and her dog Kleo Forbes) trend for all the wrong reasons.

One tweep had enough and tagged Zinhle in on the circus, tweeting; “Tell you baby daddy to stop including your kid on social media battles.Why are you scared of calling him to order? You cant be fine if your kid is trending for wrong reasons”.

Mama Bear was ready to pounce as cyber bullies continued to attack her daughter.

She tweeted; “How low can you be to think it’s okay to attack a 4 year old child? It is not okay.. I don’t care who did what, leave my child alone.

“I don’t care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old… I don’t care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attacked……How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child?”.

A livid Zinhle went into full lioness mode launching a series of angry tweets at tweeps who had nasty and incredibly cruel things to say about her child
Zinhle then responded to a flurry of tweets asking her why she had yet to check her baby daddy for spurring on the whole incident.

She responded; “Now. People keep telling me I must talk to the father of my child. You’re missing the point…Nothing anyone does can ever justify abuse”.

But the abuse continued and one nasty tweep struck a low blow claiming Kairo looked like rapper DA L.E.S – AKA’s celebrity bestie – insinuating Zinhle had an affair during her relationship.

Zinhle ended off her tweets by calling on the public to ‘stop normalising bullying’.

AKA on the other hand found humour in the fact that his whole family was trending.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

