Here’s what kids are creating to help fight Covid-19

With most of the world in the middle of a fight against the coronavirus, the unprecedented challenge we face as a people has also had some bright moments. One of these are all the innovations that have come as different countries find solutions to problems that have arisen as a result out of this pandemic.

These are the innovations that children have developed in the fight against the coronavirus:

Country: Kenya.

Stephen Wakumota, 9-years-old.

After seeing the importance of washing your hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Stephen invented a hand-washing station. The touch-free hand-washing station enables users to tip a bucket of water using a foot pedal to avoid touching surfaces while they wash their hands. According to the BBC Stephen was even recently recognised as one of 68 Kenyans who received the Presidential Order of Service.

Country: Canada

Quinn Callander, 12-years-old

After a nurse had been dealing with the problem of painful ears because of the time spent wearing facemasks during her hospital shifts, she asked Quinn’s mother Heather Roney to have Quinn use his 3D printer to create something to ease her discomfort. Quinn used a 3D printer to create ear guards that make the elastic around the ears more comfortable for the wearer. He is donating them to healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

Country: Somalia

Mohamed Adawe, 21-year-old mechanical engineer

He’s 21-years-old but Mohamed is already a mechanical engineer who created a homemade respirator for use during emergencies. Somalia, like many emerging market countries, is facing critical shortages of healthcare equipment like ventilators, with medical staff having to use manual pumping devices which increases their risk of infection as it forces them to be in very close contact with the infected people.

“My automated device can be attached to the patient’s face and moved away from them, as a social distancing measure”, said Adawe in an interview with Euro news.

