West Bank High School urges all kids to be fetched as parent tests positive for Covid-19

“All grade seven learners must please be fetched from school and remain home.”

This was in a school letter written by Mr T Dryer, the principal of West Bank High School in East London. This letter was distributed after the school received reports that a parent’s Covid-19 test had come back positive.

All the students have subsequently been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as the learner’s test results are still pending.

The rest of the school’s fate will be determined after the results come back.

The school will keep the parents updated on the pending results.

