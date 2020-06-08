Our Kids 8.6.2020 05:00 pm

Teachers must be equipped with psychosocial skills, says Education Professor Mary Metcalfe

This she says will give them the skills they will need to support learners as Covid-19 cases rise in the country.

South African schools officially reopened today and kids went back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Besides the return to a new normal, there will be a psychological.

In an interview with the SABC Radio News, Professor of Education Mary Metcalfe shared her view: “Teachers will need psychosocial support as they will need to support learners, especially in a situation where the coronavirus cases are rising. We need to support our teachers, respect their professionalism, and make sure that they are safe.”

Therefore, not only will teachers have to adjust to a new normal, but they will also need to support the mental health of their students as well.

This will give parents the confidence to know that their children are supported both academically and emotionally.

