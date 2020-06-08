Our Kids 8.6.2020 12:00 pm

Racism in South African schools: What we know so far

Karabo Mokoena
In the height of Black Lives Matter protests in the US and SA, racism in South African schools has come to the fore. 

A few days back, a student in the Durban Girl’s High School (DGHS) shared some of the racism black and brown students are experiencing in this school. This has sparked conversations regarding the continued racism experienced in many other ‘multiracial’ schools. 

A 2016 student Melissa Ngcobo has shared her DGHS on Twitter, and subsequently started a hashtag allowing other students to share theirs. 

The school’s principal, Mrs Hayes-Hill, has released an official statement regarding the “division” and “hurt” this story has caused. The school is currently investigating, and no conclusions have been made as yet. 

The domino effect has been explosive, as students in Randpark Ridge also started sharing their experiences. One student was called into a disciplinary hearing after sharing her personal experience in the school. 

She shared about the strict enforcement of rules for black students and their inability to report these as nothing is ever done after reports have been made. 

According to a News24 report, “Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge in Gauteng, Wynberg Girls’ High, Bishops Diocesan College, Herschel Girls’ School all in the Western Cape and Clarendon High School for Girls in the Eastern Cape” have also detailed allegations of racism. 

According to the Sunday Times, a former DGHS student, Thabisa Mangisa, has started an online petition to hold the school accountable.

Three days ago, a new Instagram account, r_hsstudentsspeakout, was started with former and current students speaking out, naming and shaming teachers that have subjected them to racism. 

