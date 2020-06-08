New evidence in Madeleine McCann’s abduction in 2007, surfaces

Madeleine McCann, then aged 3, was kidnapped from a holiday resort in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

German investigators said this week they believe she is dead, while British police say there is no “definitive evidence whether Madeleine is alive or dead,” the spokesman said.

The fresh information comes after a week of developments in the 13-year-old mystery.

On June 3, German prosecutors announced they were investigating a new suspect in connection with the child’s disappearance.

The man, a 43-year-old German, is a convicted child sex offender and is currently serving a jail sentence for other offences in the northern German city of Kiel.

The man lived in the Algarve in southern Portugal for several years, including some time near the crime scene.

A British witness claims to have recognised the suspect, the British tabloid The Sun reported on Saturday.

The woman, described by the newspaper as “a credible witness,” reportedly told police on the day of the girl’s disappearance that she had seen a man behaving strangely near the McCann family’s holiday apartment.

When shown a picture of the German suspect recently, the witness is reported to have said: “This is the man I saw.” British police refrained from commenting on The Sun report.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.