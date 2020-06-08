Here’s a checklist for assessing your child’s scholar transport

Schools have been closed since before Easter due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa and the government has acted swiftly action to try to contain its spread. Schools have been opened since June 1 and pupils are back to school in a new Covid-19 reality of social distancing and multiple hygiene measures.

These safety regulations impact your child’s scholar transport. According to a 2015 study by Deborah Machard and Tracey Morton McKay, on innercity scholar transport in Gauteng, which is now one of the Covid19 hotspots, “The majority (41%) of learners use minibus taxis to get to school.

Of the remainder, some 19% use the bus, 6% use private cars and 5% use the train. Significantly, some 29% walk to school as they lived in the inner city.”

During a media address on 30 May Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said: “We must maintain a delicate balance between enabling mobility and arresting the spread of the virus.

“The consultations we have held with industry bodies, across various modes of transport, have given us confidence that the majority of the sector is ready to resume operations with strict adherence to health protocols.”

Here’s a checklist to help you determine if they are complying:

Minibus taxi vehicles are only allowed to carry 70% of normal capacity.

In the case of buses, the capacity must be 50% of normal capacity.

Pupils must wear masks at all times inside scholar transport.

Social distancing must be maintained between children in scholar transport.

Everyone in the transport must sanitize their hands upon entering scholar transport.

Report anyone breaking Covid-19 regulations on the National Covid-19 Hotline: 0800 029 999

