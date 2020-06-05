Baby 5.6.2020 04:00 pm

Vaccination rates fall due to lockdown measures

Parenty staff

Stats reveal that vaccination rates have fallen by 30 percent.

The department of health has shared data showing the drop in vaccination rates while it was briefing the health standing committee on tuberculosis-related cases and levels of children’s vaccinations in the Western Cape province.

In a report by IOL the department’s deputy director for information management for the Western Cape government Lesley Shand said, “Our situation last year was that 85% of children under one-year-old were fully immunized and, overall, we have seen a 30% drop in April 2020 compared to April 2019. The worst affected districts were the Cape Metro, the Overberg and the West Coast – all hot spot areas.”

