Alexia Nyamadzawo murder- what we know so far

As South Africa commemorates Child Protection Week, yesterday the mother of six-year-old Alexia spread in a Durban court for the murder of her daughter, and Umhlali Preparatory School pupil, whose body was found in a sugar cane field in Umhlali.

This is what we know so far about the circumstances that lead to the discovery of her body:

Her mother initially told police that Alexia was snatched by an unknown man who opened the back of the car door as she was driving along Glendale Road on 31 May 2020 and had slowed down to over a hump. She claims that the man opened the back door of the car and grabbed a sleeping Alexia, leaving behind Alexia’s 14-year-old sibling.

When Nyamadzawo reported the kidnapping to the police, they sent out a search party for the child

By Monday 1 June, a picture of Alexia raising awareness about her disappearance had started making the rounds on social media.

Nyamadzawo was later called in for questioning.

When Alexia was found, she was wearing the blue dress the night she disappeared, with no shoes and with a pink jersey covering the top half of her body.

There has not yet been a cause of death shared and all investigators have shared is that her body was found covered in bruise-like marks

