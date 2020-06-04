Child threatens to move out in emotional letter because mom is non-compliant with Covid regulations

These sentiments were shared in a letter written to mom and another person.

In this letter, this little girl, Precious, informs her mother that she will be moving out of the house until further notice. The notice will be Covid-19 tests coming back for both her mom and Kudzi (we are not certain who Kudzi is).

Precious is officially fed up with mom and Kudzi coming in and out of the house without wearing a mask. Especially because “they walk around so much”.

Until then, Precious will be staying with Gogo (granny) until the tests come back.

The origin of the letter is still unknown.

What a responsible champ!

