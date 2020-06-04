WATCH: These kids’ refusal to step on the grass will make your day

What is it with kids and experiencing grass for the first time?

We don’t have the answer yet, but we have proof that it is an actual thing: Some hate it.

Like these kids that outright refuse to place their feet on the grass. The different kinds of poses they pull to ensure that they do not touch it will make your tummy hurt.

From awkward stretches to cute body lifts, these kids are not having any of it.

Watch the full video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.