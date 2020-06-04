Check here to confirm dates for when your child’s grade will return to school

If you’re a parent who is finding it a challenge to keep up with what the actual dates of the opening of schools in SA are, here’s a breakdown of when different grades are supposed to be at school. This is according to the government regulations published un the government gazette on May 29.

Grade 7 and 12

Back to school date: June 8

The government gazette states that they were to go back on June 1. But as you would know this has now been shifted to June 8

Grade R, 3, 6,10 and 11 (Plus early childhood development centres)

Back to school date: 6th July

This includes:

School of Skills: Years 2 and 3

Schools for Learners with Severe Intellectual Disabilities ( “SID “)

Grades R, 1, 2, 3 and 6;

Special Care Centres for Learners with Severe and Profound intellectual Disabilities ( “LSPID “): Years 1 -3

Grades 4, 5, 8 and 9

Back to school date: August 3

This date includes:

School of Skills: Year 1

Schools for Learners with Severe Intellectual Disabilities ( “SID “): Grades 4 and 5

This is the latest update and will be updated should dates change again

