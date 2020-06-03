Chicco launches a new sleeping range for babies

Chicco, proud global leaders in baby products for over 62 years, celebrate the release of the brand new nursery furniture duet – the Air Range.

Comprised of two exclusive Chicco furniture items, The Baby Hug 4-in-1 and the Next2Me Co-Sleeper, the Air Range updates and freshens these two highly popular pieces of baby furniture with new fabrics, consisting of a breathable mesh for the sides – allowing baby better ventilation, and mom a better view of the child.

Good air flow is vital for young babies and a crib can be stifling, stuffy and hot if not designed with adequate breathability.

Also updated is the mobile bar for the Baby Hug, which now includes a brand new, stylish black and white look to the mobile toys. Available in a beautiful Stone colour, they are gender-neutral, décor appropriate and add a touch of style and flair to any nursery.

Both items and concepts were originally designed by Chicco in the Chicco Observatory in Como, Italy and have both become baby-staples over the past few years, particularly the co-sleeper.

Benefits of a co-sleeper:

Allows mom to breastfeed without disturbance or fully waking baby.

Reassures baby that parents are close by.

Provides assurance for parents against SIDS.

Creates a stronger bond between mom and baby.

Excellent for extra cuddles when needed.

Provides the independence baby needs in their own bed, whilst maintaining the sacred space of the parents space.

Benefits of the Baby Hug:

A cradle to keep baby nearby when doing household chores.

4 actions in 1 – acts as crib, relaxer chair, highchair and reclining couch all with the push of a button.

Perfect for naps, relaxing, playing or eating.

Fully recline or sit baby upright.

Has mobile bar with lights, music and toys.

Moves with 4 wheels, safe with 4 brakes and a safety harness.

Both items have been available on the market in SA as older models and have proven themselves to be evergreen sellers on the Chicco hard lines catalogue.

