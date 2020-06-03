Tumi Morake opens up about scary incident with police whilst heavily pregnant

Tumi’s followers, including her friend Simphiwe Dana, agreed that what has been happening America had triggered them as well
“These US protests are highly triggering. Until you face police brutality you have no idea of its psychological effects,” Simphiwe wrote.
Tumi told Simphiwe that she had experienced a scary encounter with police while she was pregnant.
“Yup. I’ve had rifles pointed at me, 7 months pregnant wondering how threatening I looked. Hubby in his shorts and golf shirt – in Cape Town. I see these reports and wonder if I should be grateful we weren’t hurt or pissed off we didn’t escalate the matter. No apology.”
