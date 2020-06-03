Tumi Morake opens up about scary incident with police whilst heavily pregnant

The star shared her experience on Twitter amid the riots in America over police brutality.

Scores of local and international stars have called for change following the death of George Floyd – who died shortly after being arrested.

A viral video showed a police officer with a knee pressed against his neck.

Tumi said the protests “triggered” her as she knows what it is like to experience racism

The radio personality received death threats a few years ago after speaking out against racism.

“I know what it’s like to speak up and go through a relentless lynching by the right and it’s minions. Race things erupt and I have heart palpitations, type and delete because it was traumatic. But my voice stubbornly clings to my throat,” she tweeted.

Truth is I am triggered. I know what it’s like to speak up and go through a relentless lynching by the right and it’s minions. Race things erupt and I have heart palpitations, type and delete because it was traumatic. But my voice stubbornly clings to my throat >> — AndThenMamaSaid ???????????????? (@tumi_morake) June 1, 2020

Tumi’s followers, including her friend Simphiwe Dana, agreed that what has been happening America had triggered them as well “These US protests are highly triggering. Until you face police brutality you have no idea of its psychological effects,” Simphiwe wrote.

Tumi told Simphiwe that she had experienced a scary encounter with police while she was pregnant. “Yup. I’ve had rifles pointed at me, 7 months pregnant wondering how threatening I looked. Hubby in his shorts and golf shirt – in Cape Town. I see these reports and wonder if I should be grateful we weren’t hurt or pissed off we didn’t escalate the matter. No apology.” These US protests are highly triggering. Until you face police brutality you have no idea of it’s psychological effects — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 1, 2020

