Kwesta records a song with his daughter and people can’t wait to hear it

Local rapper and celeb dad Kwesta has shared an image of himself and his daughter happily jamming in the studio with the caption “The Artist x The Executive” leading many to think that his daughter may be following in daddy’s musical footsteps.

The rapper posted the image on his Instagram and had many of his followers responding with utter excitement. One jaybranium commented: “I’m sure She Gon be a Star Juss Like Daddy”, while others commented on how they really can’t wait to hear the jam judging from the awesome look of enjoyment on his daughter’s face in the pic.

