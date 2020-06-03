WATCH: The cutest baby race you will ever see

Baby races are the new obsession as parents try to lure their crawling bubs to the finish line.

Parents can use the baby’s favourite item or characters like Minnie Mouse, Barney, or their favourite blanket.

This race took a turn as the babies never made it to the finish line, and had other plans. The race quickly turned into a play date for participant numbers 5 and 6.

This just goes to show that children don’t have the same priorities as their parents.

Watch the full video below:

Definitely the cutest Baby race you'll see❤️????‍♀️???? Posted by Abingo SLAY KING on Friday, 29 May 2020

