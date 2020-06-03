Here’s what you can do with your kids on lockdown Level 3

As we settle into the first few days of Level 3 lockdown, there are some things that families can take comfort in, despite the fact that the country is indeed still battling a pandemic.

Here are some things families can take advantage of in Level 3:

Go for a run

In Level 3, the regulations around outdoor activities have been relaxed slightly. Firstly those who want to exercise for a larger window can do so. Exercise is now allowed between 6am – 6pm.

Go for a hike

Hikers have a big reason to celebrate because as Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayin Ngubani announced that hiking is allowed on Level 3. But remember to not go in groups, wear a mask, and keep your social distance if you come across other hikers.

Go hunting

Hunting is a big industry in SA and the tourism department has said that it was one of the few tourism-related activities that are allowed on Level 3. In addition to hunting, Level 3 regulations also allow self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks are among the permitted activities between 6am and 6pm. Make sure you call ahead of time to find out lockdown operating hours though.

Go fishing

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy shared that “all fishing, including recreational fishing, is permitted with the exception of charter fishing”.

Order take away

The lockdown has been extra long for families and moms cooking dinner every night with no option to order takeaway and take a break. Level 3 regulations that allow for the ordering of a wide variety of takeaways come as much needed relief.

