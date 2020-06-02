WATCH: Students at Tableview Primary get a superheroes’ welcome back to school

As parents and children have been following the date and circumstances under which South African schools will reopen, Table View Primary flipped the script and came up with an innovative way to welcome their students back to school.

On their first day back at school, Table View Primary students were met with teachers who were dressed up in superhero outfits. They then watched as their teachers dance to Superhero by Afrikaans band Eden while spraying them with sanitiser.

Sue Akerman, who is a part of the school’s marketing team, said: “The school wanted to applaud the learners coming back to school, who might be nervous and scared. They are the real superheroes and we want to make this difficult time a little bit more bearable for them.”

Our Grade 7 Superheroes are back! #SuperheroesWearMasks Posted by Table View Primary School on Sunday, 31 May 2020

