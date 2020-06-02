New children’s cookbook will get them excited about cooking

This is the perfect cookbook for beginners, so get those little upcoming chefs ready.

The top selling Cook and Enjoy is now revised, updated and completely redesigned with a modern look and feel. This colourful guide will show you how easy and fun it is to cook, especially with your children.

The books has more than 55 mouthwatering recipes that have been specially selected and tested. Each method comes with step­by-­step instructions and is illustrated with full colour photographs. Children are visual people so they will enjoy the photos.

The author, Eunice van de Berg is the daughter of S.J.A. de Villiers, author of the stalwart cookbook, Cook and Enjoy, which was first published in 1951.

