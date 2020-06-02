Being a parent 2.6.2020 03:00 pm

New children’s cookbook will get them excited about cooking

Parenty staff writer
New children’s cookbook will get them excited about cooking

Cook & Enjoy for Kids

This cookbook is especially designed for young cooks who enjoy playing around in the kitchen

This is the perfect cookbook for beginners, so get those little upcoming chefs ready.

The  top selling Cook and Enjoy is now revised, updated and completely redesigned with a modern look and feel. This colourful guide will show you how easy and fun it is to cook, especially with your children.

The books has more than 55 mouthwatering recipes that have been specially selected and tested. Each method comes with step­by-­step instructions and is illustrated with full colour photographs. Children are visual people so they will enjoy the photos.

The author, Eunice van de Berg is the daughter of S.J.A. de Villiers, author of the stalwart cookbook, Cook and Enjoy, which was first published in 1951.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipes for kids to try this weekend 15.5.2020
3 super easy, kid-friendly recipes to try this week 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 