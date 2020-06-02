George Floyd’s baby picture with his mother will make you cry

Not only did George cry that he could not breathe moments before his death, but he also called out for his mother.

“Momma! I’m through,” cried Floyd, pressed on the ground, blood coming out of his nose.

His baby picture has started circulating the internet, and he is seen sleeping peacefully on his mother’s chest. His brutal murder has sparked protests all across America and the rest of the world.

Today, an online protest has ensued, and since people cannot go out into the streets to express their pain, they can share these frustrations online.

