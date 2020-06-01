Five-month-old Brazilian boy survives Covid-19 after being in a coma for a month

According to a CNN report, five-month-old Brazilian boy, Dom, is a Covid-19 survivor after being in an induced coma for a month.

“He had some difficulty breathing so the doctors thought it was a bacterial infection,” said his father.

He was later taken to a different hospital, where he was tested for the virus, and the results came back positive. He was then coma induced and spent 52 days in a hospital. He spent 32 days attached to a ventilator and in a coma.

His parents, Viviane Monteiro and Wagner Andrade, are happy that Dom won’t have to celebrate his 6-month birthday in the hospital. Dom was not born Covid-19 positive, and the family is still uncertain how he contracted the virus.

Now, Dom gets to go home and spend the rest of his life with his parents.

