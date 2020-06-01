Being a parent 1.6.2020 04:00 pm

Mom arrested for leaving kids alone and going for post-lockdown hair cut

Parenty staff

Gabrielle Robertson left her twin babies, a toddler she was babysitting and her disabled seven-year-old at home alone.

A US mom has been arrested and charged with four counts of child abandonment for leaving children home alone in her house in Texas while she went out to go get her hair done after lockdown was lifted and hair salons opened in her hometown, Metro UK reports.

When someone called the police, they arrived at her house to find the children unattended. They then called her on the phone and it’s reported that even at this point she still took about hour to get home.

Speaking on the matter of her arrest, police spokesman Mark Hermann said: “It was confirmed that she was at her hair appointment and intentionally left her children alone.”

The children have since been taken into custody by social services.

