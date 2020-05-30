ECDs, creches can open from 6 July

The Department of Basic Education has issued new guidelines regarding the opening of schools with Early Childhood Developments (ECDs) opening on 6 July.

ECDs and creches in South Africa cater for children between the ages of 0 to 6 years.

According to these outlines all children will be screened for the following symptoms:

Cough

sore throat

redness of eyes

shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing

body aches

loss of smell or

loss of taste

nausea, vomiting

diarrhoea

fatigue, weakness or tiredness

Should children present any of these symptoms they will not be permitted onto the premises and will only be allowed back to the school once they test negative for Covid-19.

The guidelines also state all schools need to develop a work-place plan.

Another regulation says that schools must operate at 50% of their capacity or less at any given time to ensure compliance.

At this stage, the department is yet to confirm the return of Grade 1s and 2s to public schools.

