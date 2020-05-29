School opening delayed in parts of Gauteng as pupil tests positive for Covid-19

1 June 2020 is the confirmed date of school reopening for Grades 7 & 12 as announced by Education Minister Angie Motshekga. For some schools in Gauteng, this might not be a possibility.

A Bronkhorstspruit family notified the MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi this past Thursday of their child who tested positive for the coronavirus, IOL reports. This comes in light of schools getting ready to re-open on Monday.

According to Lesufi: “There will be areas that come back later on and not necessarily on the first of June depending on the circumstances”.

The notification from the child’s parents forced the department of education to “make some changes” before 1 June.

There have been other reports of teachers testing positive in the Western Cape. Four schools to be specific.

This is creating a lot of uncertainties of whether or not reopenings will still be going on as announced in certain areas.

